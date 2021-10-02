Intrua Financial LLC Sells 58,458 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,458 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,569,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,752. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.