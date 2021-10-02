Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Intuit worth $335,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.01 and a 200-day moving average of $477.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

