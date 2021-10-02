Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 155.9% in September

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the August 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

