Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

