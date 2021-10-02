Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 132.6% in September

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.
NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.13.
