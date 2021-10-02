Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 132.6% in September

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.