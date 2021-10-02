Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $96.97. 95,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

