Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invictus MD Strategies stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 12,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,607. Invictus MD Strategies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Invictus MD Strategies alerts:

About Invictus MD Strategies

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of licensed cannabis producers. Its activities include the cultivation and provision of cannabis products for medical use. The company was founded by Dan Kriznic on February 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus MD Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus MD Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.