Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Invictus MD Strategies stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 12,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,607. Invictus MD Strategies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Invictus MD Strategies
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Invictus MD Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus MD Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.