IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $627.78 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $627.78 million and $48.43 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00347526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00236040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00117646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

