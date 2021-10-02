iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.44.

Several analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC opened at $58.64 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.