IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Reaches $124.27 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 11% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $124.27 million and approximately $22.77 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,040,584,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,176,125 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

