Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,243,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

