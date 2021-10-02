iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Position Increased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,727. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.