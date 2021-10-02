iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

