iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 54.3% in September

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 990,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after buying an additional 2,067,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,053.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 341,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 311,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 101,097 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,040,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

