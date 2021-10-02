iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the August 31st total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 164,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,907. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 521,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,886 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,933 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,218,000.

