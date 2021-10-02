iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

