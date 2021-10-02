iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ INDY opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

