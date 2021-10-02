iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 1,753 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.