iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13,991.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after acquiring an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 148,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.64 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

