iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 384,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 608,691 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

