iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $59,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,109,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period.

IYJ stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

