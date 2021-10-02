iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,120,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

