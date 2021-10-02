iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,334,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

