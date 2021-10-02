Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Short Interest Update

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 85,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,051. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $487.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

