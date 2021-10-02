Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.009.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,568,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,213,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

