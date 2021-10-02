ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $425.98

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.98 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 405.46 ($5.30). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 408.80 ($5.34), with a volume of 2,369,930 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 435.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -74.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

