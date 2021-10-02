Ixcoin (IXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and $2.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,215,018 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

