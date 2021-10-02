IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.14

Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.14 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 4,903 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of £38.04 million and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.01.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

