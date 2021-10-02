JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JD.com were worth $53,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.02 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.