Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,509.39

Shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,509.39 ($45.85) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.28). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.52), with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 728.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,509.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36.

About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

