Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 196,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $76.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. Analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.