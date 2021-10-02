JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 154.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Precigen alerts:

NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,885,249 shares in the company, valued at $130,217,066.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,393. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precigen in the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Precigen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.