Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.23. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.