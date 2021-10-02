Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.87 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.