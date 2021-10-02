Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $347.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

