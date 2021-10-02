Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.