Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 933 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 74.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $297.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The firm has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day moving average is $295.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

