Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475,755 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.