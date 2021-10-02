JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $681.86

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 681.86 ($8.91) and traded as low as GBX 673 ($8.79). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.87), with a volume of 219,360 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 681.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 654.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

