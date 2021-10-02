JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPM stock opened at $167.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

