JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $521.60

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.60 ($6.81) and traded as low as GBX 518 ($6.77). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 148,237 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £813.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company has a current ratio of 107.92, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 522.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 500.54.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.