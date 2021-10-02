Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.31

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.31 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.40 ($0.20). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.20), with a volume of 5,987,272 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.31. The company has a market cap of £345.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.27.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

