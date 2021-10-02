Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.83 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00068233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00107014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00151559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,817.30 or 0.99539232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.55 or 0.07049644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

