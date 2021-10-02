Kadena Price Hits $1.75 on Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003643 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $266.20 million and $2.10 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.67 or 1.00067032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.52 or 0.07188712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.00758339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,469,858 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

