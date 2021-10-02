Karura (KAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.12 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Karura has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.32 or 0.00017498 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a total market cap of $71.75 million and $6.12 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00067054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.58 or 0.99819789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.73 or 0.06783617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

