Katalyo Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $145,663.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 48.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00146267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,845.53 or 0.99887225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.21 or 0.07002602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

