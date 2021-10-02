Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $6.21 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00012962 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $567.41 million and approximately $141.13 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00146759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.46 or 0.00516935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 146,340,976 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

