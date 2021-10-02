Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 57.6% in September

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 156,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000.

KYN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 542,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,013. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

