KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,116 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 180,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,450 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

