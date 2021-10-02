KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

